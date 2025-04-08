CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 290.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

