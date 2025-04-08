CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

ROCK stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

