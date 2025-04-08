CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
ROCK stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
View Our Latest Report on ROCK
Gibraltar Industries Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gibraltar Industries
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.