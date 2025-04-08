CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $109,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $1,074,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 48.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

