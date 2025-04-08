CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $112,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

