CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,185,000 after purchasing an additional 495,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,055,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,178,000 after buying an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

