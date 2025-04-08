CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $119,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,319,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 492.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,233,000 after acquiring an additional 282,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.42.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

