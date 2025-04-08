CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.