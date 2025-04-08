CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $131,000 Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $29.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

