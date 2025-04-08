CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $137,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pool by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Pool by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,840,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $36,203,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Pool by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 274,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after acquiring an additional 69,435 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $303.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.56 and its 200 day moving average is $351.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $402.45.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.