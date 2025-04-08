CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on R. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

NYSE:R opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $171.78. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

