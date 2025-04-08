CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

