CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

