CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.