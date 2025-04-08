CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 117,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 168,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 278,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

