CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

