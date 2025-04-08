CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.46 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.