CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $112,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $17.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

