CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UPRO opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.77. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $100.06.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

