CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Red Cat by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 207,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Red Cat by 497.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 61,615 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Red Cat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $555.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.34.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

