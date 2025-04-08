CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,762 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays upped their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.18.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

