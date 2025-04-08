CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,809 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 112.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in i3 Verticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 1,855.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 166,843 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.36. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 41.85%. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

