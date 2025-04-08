CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 473.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,936,000 after buying an additional 985,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,606,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,677,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,047,000 after acquiring an additional 189,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Mizuho raised Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

CUZ stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

