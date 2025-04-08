CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,410,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in Baidu by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $5,059,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Down 3.2 %

Baidu stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Nomura Securities downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.