CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 672,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,205,000 after buying an additional 30,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

ALG opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.71 and a 12-month high of $222.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.64.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ALG shares. Baird R W downgraded Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

