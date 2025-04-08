CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,132 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $69,083,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,964,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AES by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 739,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 520,725 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,961,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,989,000 after buying an additional 439,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC started coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

