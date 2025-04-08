CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Orion Group by 1,936.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $216.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

