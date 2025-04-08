CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 26 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $236,500,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,607,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,861,000 after purchasing an additional 174,586 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after buying an additional 121,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,090,000 after buying an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $418.01 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.45 and a fifty-two week high of $458.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

