CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 310 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,344,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,117,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,462,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,527,000 after purchasing an additional 280,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,359,000 after purchasing an additional 234,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 268,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after buying an additional 147,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,505.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,777,590.20. This represents a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $168.72 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $250.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.94 million. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

