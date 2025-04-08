CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Snap by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,564,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,636,307.40. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 507,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,876. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,077 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

