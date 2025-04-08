CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 406 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Brink’s by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,603,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,681,000 after purchasing an additional 57,109 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com downgraded Brink's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $80.58 and a one year high of $115.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

