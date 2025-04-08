CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 534 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $101.42.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $199,999,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at $224,786,435.50. The trade was a 47.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

