CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 611 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $44,009,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,846,000 after purchasing an additional 194,905 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,427,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,998,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,058,000 after purchasing an additional 89,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day moving average of $145.69.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

