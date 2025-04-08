CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 860 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,604,000 after purchasing an additional 120,743 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,072,000 after buying an additional 831,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,789,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,196,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,318,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,712,088.78. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,851 shares of company stock worth $4,911,319 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.