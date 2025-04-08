CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Haleon by 2,029.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Haleon by 3,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE HLN opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

View Our Latest Report on Haleon

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.