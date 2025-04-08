City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 5677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

City Developments Trading Down 7.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

