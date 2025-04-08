Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,852 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $12,005,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

