Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.07 and last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 192087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.13.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pramod Jain bought 14,425 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.42 per share, with a total value of C$107,011.11. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 32,060 shares of company stock worth $243,597 and sold 42,080 shares worth $380,800. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

