Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $974.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Sphere Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPHR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sphere Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

