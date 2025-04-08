Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 768,629 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156,495 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 279,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 135,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Craig Hallum cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $737.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

