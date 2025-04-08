Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,759 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cars.com by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cars.com by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cars.com Stock Performance
NYSE CARS opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $689.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
