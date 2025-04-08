Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,759 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cars.com by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cars.com by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $689.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

