Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 976 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 389.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,148,000 after buying an additional 28,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 1,292.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Down 1.2 %

FIZZ stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

