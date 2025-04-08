Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,251 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $57,194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,375,000 after buying an additional 1,350,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,936,000 after acquiring an additional 985,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,148,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

