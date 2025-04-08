Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Crown by 159.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,559,000 after buying an additional 69,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 169.0% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

