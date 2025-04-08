Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $17,743.50 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $17,743.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,964.94. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $75.71.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,520,000 after acquiring an additional 154,216 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,752,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,600,000 after buying an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

