Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,153 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Daktronics by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Daktronics news, Director Andrew David Siegel acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $85,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,946 shares in the company, valued at $483,981.72. This represents a 21.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Daktronics stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $597.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

