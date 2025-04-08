Derwent London (OTC:DWVYF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Derwent London Plc (OTC:DWVYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Derwent London Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.