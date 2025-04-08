Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 3921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

