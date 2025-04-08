Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Doximity by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Doximity by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $85.21.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

