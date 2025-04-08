Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 3.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.