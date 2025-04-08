e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $219.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.